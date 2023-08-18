Watch how Hearts of Oak's new Dutch coach Martin Koopman was introduced to players

Sports News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have formally introduced Dutch coach Martin Koopman to their technical team and playing squad to confirm his appointment as the new head coach.



The 67-year-old arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 after being recommended by fellow Dutchman and Hearts of Oak’s technical director, Rene Hiddink.



As the September 15 kick-off date for the new season approaches, Hearts of Oak aims to finalize their coaching staff by the end of August.



Their first match in the league will be against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



The experienced coach's arrival has sparked discussions and heightened anticipation among club fans.



The Dutch coach paid a visit to the team at Pobiman where the playing team are holding their pre-season training.



Koopman has worked with national teams such as Maldives and Aruba. Prior to his role as Hearts of Oak's head coach, he was a coach for Al-Nasr SC in the UAE and an assistant coach at Sparta Rotterdam.



Watch how Koopman was presented to the Hearts of Oak team







JNA/KPE