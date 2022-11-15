Watch how Hearts of Oak players, coaches reacted to Afriyie Barnieh's World Cup call-up

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mood in the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak has changed completely following the announcement that their star player, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh will be joining Ghana's team for the 2022 World Cup.



The 2022 MTN FA Cup match-winner was named alongside 25 other players as Ghana's final squad for the 22nd edition of the Mundial and the first ever in an Arabian

world.



21-year-old Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was named as one of the eight strikers that Ghanaians will be counting on to get the goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



While Ghanaians were anxiously waiting for the final squad announcement by coach Otto Addo on Monday, November 14, Barnieh was also watching the feed on a tablet with his teammates, Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic and other members of the technical team.



The mention of Barnieh's name sent the excitement at the training group up the roof he was congratulated by his coach Slavko Matic and later carried shoulder-high by his teammates.



While Barnieh was named in the squad, his teammate at the Black Galaxies, Danlad Ibrahim who also plays for rivals Asante Kotoko was named amount the three goalkeepers for the World Cup.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim are the only players from the Ghana Premier League who were named in Ghana's final 26-man squad for the World Cup.



Watch how Hearts of Oak players and technical team reacted to Barnieh's call-up in the video below:



