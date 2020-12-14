Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Watch how Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 3-0

Hearts of Oak cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday evening.



Winger Patrick Razak produced a masterclass show as Kwadwo Obeng Junior grabbed his third goal of the season with Michelle Sarpong scoring a brace in an emphatic win.



Serbian Kosta Papic issued instructions from the dugout for the first time for the Phobians who demonstrated great telepathy in awesome 90 minutes of football.



Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon surprisingly benched Joseph Esso who was coming face to face with his former club while Papic made two changes to the Hearts team that failed to beat Karela United at the same venue in their matchday 4 game.



