Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch how Great Olympics defeated Asante Kotoko

play videoAccra Great Olympics victory is the first in 26 years

Asante Kotoko have been condemned to their first defeat in the season after losing the matchday 3 outstanding fixture against Great Olympics on Thursday.



Midfielder Michael Yeboah scored the decisive goal in the second half as Olympics secured a 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The first half ended goalless with no clear-cut chances being created by the two teams.



Kotoko were, however, forced to make a substitution in the 35th minute as Patrick Asmah picked up an injury.



There hasn't been a game this season without an Asante Kotoko player suffering an injury.





