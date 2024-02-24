Watch how Ghanaians gave Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle guard of honour after defeat to Zambia

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle, received a guard of honour from some Ghanaians at the Accra Sports Stadium after the 1-0 defeat to Zambia on Friday, February 23, 2024.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, some Ghanaians gathered at the tunnel's entrance to cheer the manager as she made her way to the dressing room after the final whistle.



Ghana lost 1-0 to the Copper Queens in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers. Racheal Kundananji, the world's most expensive female footballer, won the game for the visitors with an exquisite finish in the first half.



Despite six attempts, the Black Queens have never qualified for the competition.



Following their first-leg loss to Zambia, they will require an aggregate win in the second leg to qualify for the Olympics for the first time on seven attempts.



The return encounter is set for Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Ndola.



