Watch how Ghanaian kickboxer brutally knocked out the teeth of Congolese opponent

Ghanaian-born Dutch kickboxer Michael Boapeah knocked out the front teeth of Swiss-Congolese Ulric Bokeme in Round One of their encounter on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands.



His opponent Bokeme had some of his front teeth knocked out following a heavy punch in his face.



It was Boapeah’s second consecutive victory, having defeated Turkish-Dutch Ertugrul Bayrak via unanimous decision on Saturday, March 11, 2023.



In the first round of the fight, as Bokeme teed off on his opponent, Boapeah suddenly turns his back as if he is quitting.



At first, it is not clear why he is in distress, but he quickly points to his mouth guard to indicate that something is wrong with his teeth.



As he comes over to his corner, he spits out his mouth guard and then points at the floor, as the realisation dawns that all of his front teeth at the top have come out.



The camera then pans to show the row of teeth lying on the canvas, as victory is awarded to Bokeme under bizarre circumstances.



With the victory, Boapeah is likely to be in line for a shot at the GLORY Middleweight title, where he will face reigning champion Donovan Wisse or Serkan Ozcaglayan.



Boapeah competes in the middleweight division of Glory where he is currently ranked 8th best middleweight kickboxer in the world by Beyond Kick.



