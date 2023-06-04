Watch how Ghanaian DJ turned up the crowd at Wembley during FA Cup final

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

UK-based Ghanaian DJ, Jeremiah Asiamah, turned the Wembley stadium into an ultimate entertainment centre with an incredible disk joking performance before FA Cup final kick-off on Saturday, June 3, 2023.



He spun the turntables alongside a massive 80-piece military band during the opening ceremony of the final between Manchester City and Manchester United.



The BBC Radio 1 DJ was in his element as he synchronized with the Military band and got the fans to sing along.



Manchester City were crowned winners of the 2022/2023 FA after beating their city rivals 2-1.



Ilkay Gundogan put City in front with a sensational volley just 15 seconds after kick-off. Man United pulled parity through Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot after VAR awarded the Reds a penalty.



Gundogan struck again in the second half with a left-footed volley from just outside the box to restore the lead. His goal turned out to be the winner for the Premier League champions.





Watch Jeremiah Asiamah's performance below







