You are here: HomeSports2022 12 10Article 1678076

Sports News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how George Boateng celebrated Netherlands' late equaliser against Argentina

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng play videoBlack Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng, was on cloud nine after Netherlands scored a late-minute equalizer to push their quarter-final clash against Argentina to extra time.

Netherlands after going down 2-0 in the first half staged a comeback in regulation time after second-half substitute, Wout Weghorst scored a brace to cancel Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi's goals.

The game produced a lot of dramatic scenes and many natural fans who watched the game had the popular "orgasmic" football feeling.

George Boateng was a pundit on the matchday for Qatari-based BEIN Sports and he was all over the studio celebrating when Wout Weghorst's 90+11 minute ball entered the net.

However, victory delayed is not victory denied as Argentina went ahead to qualify for the semi-finals after beating the Dutch 4-2 on penalties to after 120 minutes of action.

George Boateng was a pundit on BEIN Sports alongside former England internationals, John Terry and Gary Neville.

The former Aston Villa midfielder played 4 times for the Dutch national team between 2001-2006.

Watch George Boateng's celebration in the video below: