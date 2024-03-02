Watch how Frema Opare reacted when she saw Asamoah Gyan at launch of Bawumia’s manifesto committee

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, was awe-struck upon seeing Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan at the unveiling of the committee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.



Upon seeing the former Black Stars striker at the event, Frema Opare gave a wide gape and paused for a moment before finding her voice to shout “atuu atuu” repeatedly. She then embraced Gyan, who is the Black Stars’ all-time leading scorer.



Asamoah Gyan who was obviously overwhelmed by the show of love from the Chief of Staff, went down to embrace her.



Asamoah Gyan was named as a member of the manifesto committee for Dr Bawumia’s presidential bid on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



As the chair of the youth and sports sub-committee, Gyan has been tasked with using his expertise to generate ideas and plans for sports development and the growth of the Ghanaian youth.



Speaking to JoyNews on the sidelines of the committee's inauguration on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Gyan admitted to seeing some criticism directed at him.



The legendary footballer is, however, not worried by the attacks, as he is of the conviction that the appointment is a platform for him to put into practice his two decades of experience as a footballer, boxing promoter and sports event organiser.



"They have their own opinions," Gyan said.



"I have been there [before]. I have been to stadia and been booed in front of 80,000 people; I am used to it.



"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory, and you come out with applause. I have confidence in myself, and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share it with the new generation to benefit from it.



"At the end of the day, when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticism will come. It is also good for me and for my team to push harder," he added.





When the Chief of Staff saw BABYJET behind her ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/rmCqErZXK7 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 1, 2024

