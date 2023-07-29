Watch how Frank Acheampong was racially abused and got sent off for reacting

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Black Stars midfielder Frank Acheampong was subjected to racism abuse during Shenzhen FC's 3-1 defeat against Henan.



In a video suffered online Acheampong was spotted in an altercation inside the 34th minute after he got abused by one of his opponents.



The 29-year-old could not control his anger as he hit the unnamed player in the face and began to walk off the pitch before the referee showed him the red card.



"I have suffered racist insults and I could not hold back," he told Ghanasoccernet.



"I have been in China for the past five years and I love this country because China and the Chinese people are great. However, it is unacceptable for any human to be subjected t racist insults let alone in the game of football," he added.



In his five years playing in China with an unblemished disciplinary record, this appears to be his first misconduct.



'I am normally a calm and level-headed person but no one should accept any racist slurs or insults."



Frank Acheampong has now joined a tall list of Ghanaian footballers who have suffered racist abuse while playing abroad.



