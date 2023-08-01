Watch how Esther Smith celebrated GFA Exco member Sammy Anim on his birthday

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is no secret that ace football administrator and member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Anim Addo is a huge fan of legendary gospel artiste Esther Smith.



In various videos and social media posts, Sammy Anim who is the manager of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has professed his love for the ministration of Esther Smith.



It thus appears that the feeling of love and respect is mutual between the two as Esther Smith has celebrated Sammy Anim.



Monday, July 31, 2023, marked Sammy Anim's birthday and the award-winning gospel musician joined thousands to celebrate him.



Esther Smith shared a video of herself and Sammy Anim singing one of her massively-hit songs and prayed to God for blessings on Sammy Anim.



Esther Smith also expressed gratitude to Sammy Anim for his constant support and wished him the very best in life.



Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan also sent a beautifully-worded to his long-time friend and manager.



There were also wishes from Ghanaians in the sporting, political, and corporate worlds.



Watch the video below



