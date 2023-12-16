Watch how Ernest Nuamah and Lyon teammates celebrated win over AS Monaco

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian player, Ernest Nuamah, joined his Lyon teammates to celebrate their win over AS Monaco as they moved out of the relegation zone in the French Ligue Un.



For weeks, Lyon has been battling relegation in the French top flight, however, two consecutive wins saw the team escape the relegation battle after matchday 16.



Ernest Nuamah started the match by playing 83 minutes of action before he was substituted.



An 85th-minute winner from Jeffinho gave Lyon a 1-0 away victory against AS Monaco on Friday, moving the seven-times Ligue 1 champions out of the automatic relegation spots.



Two minutes after entering the fray, Brazilian Jeffinho swept in his first goal of the season as Lyon won successive games for the first time this campaign, to jump provisionally to 16th place in the table.



The win is just Lyon’s third, and interim coach Pierre Sage’s second of the season, and follows on from last Sunday’s 3-0 home victory against Toulouse.



After the game, Lyon returned to their locker room to jubilate massively on their win over 3rd placed AS Monaco.



Watch video below





???????? Lyon players are pumped after that crucial win away to Monaco... 85th minute winner from Jeffinho! ???? pic.twitter.com/iExlVwmDQJ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 15, 2023

JNA/AE