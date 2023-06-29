Watch how Division Two Middle-League play-off ended abruptly in Brong Ahafo

Sports News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

The 2022/23 Brong Ahafo Division Two Middle-League final between Nsuatre and Techiman Liberty played at the Debibi Presby Park on Wednesday, June 28 ended before the 90 minutes of regulation time.



The game which gives the winner a spot in the 2023/24 Division One League came to an end in the 87th minute, following a 2-2 draw.



Adjei Baffour Nathaniel and Ishmael Adams grabbed the goals for Nsuatre while Abdul Wahad Seidu and Iddriss Mohammed registered their names on the score sheet for Techiman Liberty.



According to reports, it is alleged that the referee awarded Techiman Liberty a dubious penalty in the dying embers of the game.



However, fans of Nsuatre were not elated with the decision and rushed to attack the referee but he was whisked away by the Police on duty.



This has left many football lovers to question the Ghana Football Association on their plans and policies to kick out hooliganism in our game.



It is the second to be recorded in June, when female referee Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara was beaten to pulp by Coach Napari of Tiyumbu Ladies when officiating a Women’s Division One B game between Tiyumbu Ladies FC and Soccer Missionaries Ladies at Game Centre 3 on Saturday, June 17, 2023.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association is yet to release any communique condemning the act.



The Brong Ahafo Region Football Association (BARFA) Division Two middle league final between Nsuatre and Techiman Liberty at the Debibi Presby Park yesterday ended abruptly. The game ended in the 83rd minute after the referee awarded Liberty a penalty. The score was 2-2!! pic.twitter.com/NAOeTEu5OB — Zongo Obama (@ShaibuArshavin1) June 29, 2023

