Watch how DK Poison defeated Mexican boxer David Sotelo in 1975

Incomplete will be the word if you leave out David Kotey in your attempt to chronicle the rich history of Ghana boxing.



He is an icon, a trailblazer for a sport that is loved and adored by majority of Ghanaians.



There were others before him but he popularized it. He was a reason people lined up in streets.



In the darkest periods of Ghana’s history which had soldiers toying with power, Poison was a shining light.



Before the greats Azumah and Ike Quartey, there was DK Poison, a feisty fighter who punched with little mercy.



He was nicknamed ‘Poison’ due to the contagious nature of his blows.



At the peak of his prowess, people lined up in streets to welcome him and his titles.



Ghana’s first ever world title winner, a feat he chalked in 1975 after beating Rubén Olivares by split points decision after 15 rounds.



His payback for being an ambassador for this country is a $45,000 loan he gave the to the Acheampong administration which remains unpaid.



Successive governments have promised to settle the debt but none has acted on it.



The video below is a fight he had with Mexican boxer David Sotelo in 1995









