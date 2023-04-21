Watch how Cameroonian prophet prophesied Sadio Mane’s struggles at Bayern Munich

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

If reports from credible sports news outlets in Germany are anything to go by then Senegalese forward Sadio Mane will be one of the first names out of the Bayern Munich door when the transfer window opens in August.



The move of the two-time African best player from Liverpool to Bayern Munich has not panned out as expected with both on and off-field issues blighting his career in Germany.



In 20 appearances for the German giants in the Bundesliga, Mane who was brought in to replace Robert Lewandowski has scored six goals and made four assists.



His struggles were further deepened when he clashed with teammate Leroy Sane in the aftermath of Bayern Munich’s 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.



For his role in the fisticuffs, Sadio Mane was handed a one-match ban and a hefty fine. Additionally, Bayern are also said to be willing to cut their losses on the Senegalese as his teammates have deserted him.



It however appears that the struggles of the former Liverpool forward were foretold by Cameroonian prophet and leader of the Capernaum Church of All Nations, Prophet Kally M.N.



In a sermon during his church on April 2, Prophet Kally prophesied that witches from Sadio Mane’s country were after him and looking to destroy him.



He, thus urged his congregants and fans of the player to seek God’s intervention in what he considers to be an attempt to destroy the career of Mane.



“We need to pray for this footballer. This guy is from a Muslim country. There is a gang of witchcraft from his country to bring him down. The guy has become popular and they want to bring him down.



“A lot of people envy him so they are trying to bring him down. They’ve started attacking him through his club and gradually they will bring him down. People should put this Senegalese player called Mane into prayer. There is something cooking against him by his own people. It’s a prophecy and I saw him clearly,” he said.



