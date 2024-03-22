Watch how Bukom Banku stormed Bukom Boxing Arena for his son's bout

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Retired Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, alias Bukom Banku, made an appearance at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, to support his son, Abu Kamoko, who was fighting in the semi-final stage of the boxing competition at the ongoing 2023 African Games.



Abu Kamoko, alias Ambitious Tilapia, had a boxing date with Nathan Nlandu of Congo, and his father was present to provide support.



Typical of him, Banku ensured his presence was felt as he stormed the place with a curvaceous lady and a team of young men, presumably from the Bukom enclave.



Banku also entertained boxing lovers and Ghanaians by jamming to a popular ‘Gbe Ohe’ beat that was blasting through the speakers at the Arena.



Banku was shortly shepherded out of the inner perimeter by some security men to allow the fight to commence.



His presence might have worked the magic, as his son managed to beat the Congolese boxer and advance to the final of the men’s 86kg fight.



How the bout unfolded



Tilapia started the fight on a very good note, landing some great punches as Nathan repeatedly fired blanks.



After a blistering start and earning significant points in the first two rounds, fatigue set in for Tilapia as he had to rely on the ropes to get the clock ticking away and also to escape from the flurry of punches a resurgent Nlandu was dishing.



Tilapia, on several occasions, had to grip his opponent to take a long breath and save himself from a knockout.



At one point, the Ghanaian boxer pulled his opponent to the ground with him forcefully.



Finally, when the bell went for the end of the bout, the boxer lay in the ring for a while before resuming to entertain the fans with his comic dance.



Tilapia will now fight to win a gold medal in the final on Friday, March 22, 2024.





