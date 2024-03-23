Watch how Bukom Banku’s son lost to Algerian boxer in final of African Games

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Abu Kamoko’s dream of winning a gold medal in his first African Games tournament crashed on Friday, March 22, 2024, after he lost to Algerian boxer, Kanouni Ouasama.



Abu, who is the son of the boxing cult figure, Bukom Banku had been heavily tipped to win the bout in the 86kg division of the competition. He, however, lost via unanimous decision to the Algerian.



The defeat meant that Abu Kamoko won a silver medal instead of the goal he and his father had targeted.



Kamoko’s defeat turned out to be just a blip on a fantastic night for Ghana boxing which saw four other boxers win gold.



Samuel Takyi (Light Welterweight), Mohammed Aryeetey (Minimum Weight), Joseph Commey (Lightweight), and Amadu Mohammed (Bantamweight) all won gold for Ghana.



Talking about his victory, Mohammed Aryeetey said, “I was focusing on my professional career. When I heard news about the tournament, I decided with my management to help Ghana to win gold. With God on my side, I have gotten to my destination.”



Joseph Commey who defeated Zambia’s Andrew Chilata in the lightweight division to win his first gold medal, indicated his readiness to work hard and win an Olympic medal for Ghana.



“I had to prove to fans that I can take the gold medal. Now I want to win an Olympic medal for Ghana,” Commey said.



