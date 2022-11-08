Watch how Brazilian players delightfully celebrated their World Cup call-ups

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, named a star-studded final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Bacchi, popularly known as Tite, in a press conference held on Monday, November 7, 2022, mentioned his final squad for the tournament.



Almost all Brazil players around the World were glued to their television to find out whether or not they will make the trip to Qatar.



In a video that surfaced online after the squad announcement, players like Antony, Alex Telles, Bruno Guimaraes, Richarlison, Neymar, and Weverton were all in a joyous mood after learning their names in the squad.



Arsenal duo, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, who missed the last call-ups in September, were included in the final list this time.



Some constants like Thiago Silva, Alisson, Ederson, Casimero, and Vinicius Jr were also named in the squad.



However, former Barcelona player, Coutinho and Liverpool's Firmino were the big misses in Tite's list.







elona player, Coutinho and Liverpool's Firmino were the big misses in Tite's list.



Brazil will come up against Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.





