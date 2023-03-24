Watch how Black Stars players paid tribute to Christian Atsu

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu before the kick-off of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The team together with the away side observed a minute silence for the former Black Stars player who passed away following an earthquake in Turkey.



The pitch side board with the inscription 'RIP Christian Atsu' was also visible as Ghana Football Association through the game also paid homage to the deceased.



Ghana won the game 1-0 with Antoine Semenyo scoring a late goal. Shortly after a wild celebration with the rest of the squad at the corner, Daniel Amartey pulled the Bournemouth striker to the pitch-side panel to dedicate the goal to Atsu.



The Black Stars' were made to squeeze the win from a difficult game. The win put them 7 points at the summit of Group E.



The Black Stars will face Angola in a return encounter on March 27 in Luanda for the fourth-round fixtures of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.





