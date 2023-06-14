Watch how Black Stars players celebrated Richard Kingson on his 45th birthday

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer, Richard Kingson celebrated his birthday in camp with the rest of the group at the Alisa Hotel as the team prepare for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.



The former Blackpool goalkeeper, born on June 13, 1978, turned 45 years old on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He celebrated his birthday alongside Black Stars deputy Thomas Partey who turned 30 years on the same day.



In a video shared by the Black Stars official handle on Tik Tok, the two players were gifted separate birthday cakes as the squad sang a birthday song for them.



Partey arrived in the late hours of Monday, June 12, 2023. His late arrival means he missed out on Ghana’s first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium but took part in the Tuesday session.



Partey is coming off a great season, where he helped Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League after running champions Manchester City close.



The team will depart for Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar on Friday ahead of the match scheduled for June 18, 2023, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.







