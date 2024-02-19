Watch how Black Queens players arrived in style for Zambia qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Players of the Black Queens arrived in style to commence preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.



Some of the players who arrived in camp on Sunday, February 18, 2024, are Jennifer Cudjoe, Evelyn Badu, and Doris Boaduwaa.



Charlton Athletic Women’s midfielder Freda Ayisi is also set to join the squad for her first game with the Black Queens.



The Black Queens’ game against Zambia is a crucial third-round encounter which will determine Ghana’s quest to qualify for their first Olympic Games.



The match will be one of the major challenges for coach Nora Hauptle since her appointment as head coach of the Black Queens.



Hauptle boasts an impressive record of 10 victories from 11 matches, highlighting the team’s formidable form under her guidance.



