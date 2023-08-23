Watch how Bechem Presby SHS stopped Bechem United players from using school field for training

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

It was a pool of disgrace for Ghana Premier League side Bechem United when students of the Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School stormed their school’s training field to stop them (Bechem United) from training on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



The 2022 FA Cup runners-up have been using the venue for some days now for pre-season prior to the commencement of the 2023/23 Ghana Premier League.



Bechem United uses the Nana Gyeabour’s Park in Bechem as their venue for home games but do not have a training ground of their own.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the head coach of Bechem United Kobby Mensah was seen exchanging words with an official of the school while a player also rained insults at the same official.



Bechem United will kick off their 2023/23 season with an away fixture against Nsotreman FC at the Nana Professor Koromansa II Park on Friday, September 2023.



The Hunters ended the 2022/23 season and finished in the third spot with 54 points after 34 games.





Watch the video below:





???? Bechem Presec SHS STOPS Bechem united FROM USING their school park as training grounds. ????pic.twitter.com/9hlzr3dls8 — Listo 4 George Afriyie & against Achee (@Listo_Mens) August 23, 2023

