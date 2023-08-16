Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Adebayor other African football stars turned up for Okocha's birthday bash

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Ex-Ghanaian international, Asamoah Gyan joined a host of legendary African footballers to celebrate Nigerian football icon, Jay Jay Okocha as he turned 50 years on August 14.



As Okocha celebrated his 50th birthday, some of the best footballers from the continent stormed Lagos to celebrate with him.



Among the guests were Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor, Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan and Khalilou Fadiga from Senegal.



Nigerian legends also turned up for the groove, including Peter Rufai, Ifeanyi Udeze, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Emenike, Julius Aghahowa, Joseph Yobo, and a host of others.



The former Bolton player was born in 1973 at Enugu in Nigeria.



Described as Nigeria’s best footballer in history, 'Jay Jay' played an integral role in the African Cup of Nations victory in 1994 and contributed significantly to Nigeria's gold medal triumph in the football event of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.



The ‘all-white party’, was a moment to groove and dance in celebration of the former PSG star.



