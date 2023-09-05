Watch how Arsenal fans in Uganda celebrated their win over Man Utd with street parade

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

A group of Arsenal fans celebrated their team's victory over Manchester United in style taking to the streets in Uganda.



The Arsenal fans in Uganda marched through the city, passionately singing Arsenal anthems and displaying a large banner showcasing the Premier League match's result.



The procession by the Ugandan Arsenal fans has gained significant attention on social media.



Arsenal scored two late goals against the Red Devils to win the match by 3-1 at the Emirates. Man Utd took the lead in the first half through Marcus Rashford before Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately.



Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won the game for the visitors when he scored with just minutes remaining but VAR ruled the Argentine to be offside.



The Red Devils went from thinking they had won the game to losing the match 3-1 as Rice and Jesus struck very late.



Arsenal supporters in Jinja city eastern Uganda holds a procession to celebrate their 3-1 win over Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/jOviMRC4lM — Awesome X Posts (@awesomexposts) September 4, 2023

