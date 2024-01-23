Watch how Angel FM reporter verbally abused Chris Hughton after AFCON disappointment

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Kofi Jerry of Angel Broadcasting Network had to be restrained by colleague journalists at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé from hurling further expletives at Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton following Ghana’s draw against Mozambique on Monday, January 23, 2024.



At the mixed zone of the stadium, Kofi Jerry who was amid colleague journalists was shouting at the top of his voice and venting his spleen at the coach.



The unfortunate episode unfolded when Chris Hughton was coming out of the stadium. Upon sighting the coach who many have described as the worst in Ghana’s history, Kofi Jerry got incensed.



He shouted, “you are not a good coach. Stupid man. Foolish coach like you”.



His outburst compelled other journalists present to make efforts to calm him and stop him from abusing him further.



The Black Stars are on the brink of elimination from the 2023 AFCON after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique.



Ghana who were two goals up by the 61st minute surrendered the lead to draw with Mozambique in their final game of Group B.



The Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.



But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.



Mozambique finish bottom of Group B, while Ghana need a miracle to progress as one of four best third-placed sides.







