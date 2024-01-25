Watch how Abedi Pele welcomed Dede, Jordan Ayew from 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary African footballer, Abedi Ayew Pele was at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, to welcome his two sons, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew from Ivory Coast.



The 59-year-old iconic football figure was spotted in a red shirt, black shirt and durac walking with his sons as they arrived home from what has been described by many as an embarrassing tournament for Ghana.



At the airport, some Ghanaians took turns taking pictures with Jordan and Andre Ayew and also wished them well.



Jordan Ayew grabbed two goals for Ghana in the final Group B match against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.



His two goals were not enough as Mozambique grabbed two late equalizers that dumped Ghana out of the tournament.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



