Watch hilarious video of Bukom Banku vs Ayitey Powers in fierce English battle

Two of Ghana’s popular boxers, Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers clashed in the ring over the weekend, this time not to wrestle with their fists but to engage in a fierce English battle.



In a video sighted by Ghanaweb.com, Braima Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku touted himself as a better communicator in English as compared to his foe, Ayitey Powers.



The two kept arguing over who understood English more till, Ayitey Powers threw the entire Bukom Boxing Arena into a state of laughter and shock when he asked Bukom Banku, “the alphabetical construction of his human dignity.”



Ayitey Powers continued by saying, “I will kill you with English. I can’t fight you in boxing but when it comes to English I will knock you.”



Bukom Banku who was left stunned managed to put his taught together and asked Ayitey Powers to spell Shito [pepper].



To prove his mastery over the Queen's language, Ayitey Powers went ahead to spell the word Shito confidently without mistake.



Having seen how Ayitey Powers had defeated him in their English battle, Banku stated that Powers should have spelt it in his native Ga language instead.



