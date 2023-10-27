Watch highlights of the talented Ghanaian player being chased by Bayern Munich, Chelsea

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Ghanaian top talent Fatawu Ganiwu will in the coming days depart Ghana for Europe where he will train with some European clubs, according to World Football Transfer expert Fabrizo Romano.



Ganiwu will make his first European stop in France where he will watch French side RC Lens take on PSV in the UEFA Champions League in November.



The 16-year-old attacking midfielder has been on the radar of top European clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg all monitoring him as they are keen on signing the wonderkid.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Ganiwu showed glimpses of his exploits during the UEFA Under 16 Tournament in Serbia, where he was a delight to wash.



His qualities caught the attention of top football scouts as the youngster combines energy, flair, pace and technical brilliance to outclass his opponents.



Fatawu Ganiwu who plays for Division 2 side, Sporting Avranches in Accra was a key part for Ghana’s U17 (Black Starlets) when they emerged victorious in the UEFA Under 16 Tournament held in Serbia in April, 2023.



Ganiwu is signed to Louis Bell, Fa Sports, a sports agency based in the United Kingdom.



Here are a few clips of ???????? Fatawu Ganiwu who is set to go on trials at RC Lens next month.



