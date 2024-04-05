Watch highlights of the 7-goal thriller between Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Chelsea and Manchester United sold out a Premier League classic at the Stamford Bridge with a 7-goal thriller on Thursday, April 4, 2024.



Chelsea took a two-goal lead within twenty minutes, but Manchester United turned the tie around to lead 3-2 before Chelsea scored two late goals to win the game dramatically.



Conor Gallagher struck first for the home side after pouncing on a deflected pass in the box in the 4th minute.



Cole Palmer doubled the score from the spot on the 20th-minute mark to give the Blues a comfortable lead.



With Chelsea seemingly running away with the win, Manchester United found a way back in the game to tie the score before halftime.



Alejandro Ganarcho and Bruno Fenandes’ goals in the space of five minutes drew United level.



After recess, the visitors continued from where they left off in the first half as they put themselves in the lead in the 67th minute.



However, they could not hold on to the lead as they conceded a penalty during stoppage time, which was dispatched by Cole Palmer to restore parity.



A few seconds later, the 21-year-old put the dagger through the hearts of Manchester United after his shot deflected off McTominay to hand Chelsea a dramatic win.



Cole Palmer walked off with the man-of-the-match award and the match ball for his hat trick.



While Manchester United’s ambitions for a top-four finish suffered, Chelsea remained in 10th place despite the victory.



They are on 43 points and are now five points behind Manchester United, who are sixth on the table.







