Watch highlights of 'retiree' Kevin-Prince Boateng’s goals and performances for Black Stars

Ghanaian international, Kevin-Prince Boateng officially retired from football on August 11, 2023.



The 35-year-old German-born who made his debut for the Ghana Black Stars on June 5, 2023, brought his career to an end at Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga.



His career saw him play across 13 clubs including Barcelona, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur amongst other European teams.



Boateng made his mark on the international stage by representing Ghana in two FIFA World Cup tournaments.



In the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, Boateng played a crucial role as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.



One of his memorable moments was when he scored a goal in the round of 16 matches against the United States of America, helping Ghana secure a 2-1 victory and progress to the last eight.



However, his journey ended in disappointment as Ghana was eliminated by Uruguay in a penalty shootout.



Boateng also featured in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, representing Ghana under Coach Kwesi Appiah. Unfortunately, Ghana finished last in their group, which included the United States, Germany, and Portugal.



Throughout his illustrious career, Boateng has played for several renowned clubs, including Fiorentina, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Portsmouth, Besiktas, Schalke 04, and FC Barcelona, among others.



As he hangs up his boots, Boateng will embark on a new chapter in his football journey, contributing his knowledge and expertise to the coaching staff of Bertha Berlin BSC.



Watch highlights of Boateng’s Black Stars appearances below:







