Watch highlights of how Ampem Darkoa Ladies thrashed opponents 3-1

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies qualified for the knockout stage of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League currently underway in Ivory Coast.



The Ghana Women’s Premier League champions in a must win final group fixture delivered the goods putting three goals past Huracanes FC in the final Group B game.



According to a footballghana.com report, Ampem Darkoa Ladies took the lead at the end of the first half thanks to a free-kick beautifully converted by leading markswoman Tracey Twum.



Two goals followed, first in the 72nd minute with Twum doubling her tally before a third was added by Gnabegkan Nyayimaya in the 88th minute, "a late equaliser from Huracanes FC only served as a consolation for the side as Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured a 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes," the report added.



The victory sends the Ghanaian champions to the knockout stage of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.



