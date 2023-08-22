Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's solid defensive display for Arsenal against Crystal Palace

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Thomas Partey is growing into his hybrid role of right back and right back and defensive midfielder for Arsenal.



The 30-year-old was for the second time deployed on the right side of the Arsenal defence against Crystal Palace and he once again excelled in the role.



When Arsenal had the full complement of their starting eleven, Partey did great, alternating between right back and defensive midfield.



When the Gunners had the ball, Partey drifted into central areas to partner with English midfielder, Declan Rice.



The rotation which allowed Arsenal to dominate the game saw Partey spending most of the time in his preferred defensive midfield role.



Arsenal were however unlucky as Japanese full-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu was shown a red card in the second half which meant that the Gunners had to defend for over twenty minutes.



Once Arsenal went a man down, Partey’s defensive nous were going to be questioned and he more than did well to impress.



The deputy Black Stars captain handled the Crystal Palace wingers very well and had one-on-one situations with Jordan Ayew.



Partey was solid in defense, breaking up and restoring calm in Arsenal’d defensive third and creating a solid wall with Saliba, Kiwior, Gabriel, and Zinchenko.



