Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance in Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey masterfully orchestrated Arsenal's thumping victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 19, 2023.



Partey, like he has been all season, was in the thick of affairs for the Gunners as he guided them to a 4-1 win at the Emirates Stadium in the English Premier League.



Regarded as the engine of Arsenal, Partey gave the home side control throughout the game, amassing 94 touches, winning two out of 3 attempted tackles, making 11 recoveries, winning 5 out of 7 ground duels, completing 69 out of 79 attempted passes, and completing 18 passes into the final third.



He was not on the scoresheet but made things thick for the team, while Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Granit Xhaka did the scoring. Saka netted a brace to take his tally to 12 goals.



Partey's compatriot, Jeffrey Schlupp, scored the consolation goal for Crystal Palace.



Arsenal have now extended their lead at the top of the table to 8 points between them and second place Manchester City with 10 matches remaining.





Watch Partey's highlights below







