Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's incredible performance against Manchester City

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey had an astonishing performance in their triumph over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield game on Sunday, August 6, 2023.



Arsenal started their season on a strong foot as they beat Man City 4-1 on penalties after the game ended one all in regulation time.



Cole Palmer almost won it for City after opening the scoring inside the finals 20 minutes of the game but a stoppage-time equaliser by substitute Leandro Trossard took the game to penalty shootout.



Partey lasted the whole 90 minutes despite suffering a slight head injury. He completed 51 out of 57 attempted passes, made 7 passes into the final third, won two attempted tackles, made eight recoveries, and won seven out of ten ground duels.



The Black Stars deputy skipper's performance has earned him praise on social media, especially from Arsenal fans who believe he is their best player.



Thomas Partey has now won his first trophy in Arsenal colours since joining the club in 2020. The trophy is also his fourth title in his career.





Watch Thomas Partey's highlights below









