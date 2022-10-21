Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's impressive cameo for Arsenal in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal recorded their 13th victory of the season with a slim 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League.



Granit Xhaka’s right-footed volley in the second half was enough to ensure that the Gunners continued their winning run in Group A of the Europa League.



Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey was introduced in the 67th minute and as usual, Partey raised the level of the game for the Gunners.



The introduction of him and Martin Odegaard raised the level for Arsenal with Bukayo Saka proven a handful for the PSV defense.



Partey was heavily involved in Arsenal’s goal, providing the pass for Martin Odegaard who found Tomiyasu who dinked it for Xhaka to stroll in with his right foot.



His performance wowed the Arsenal fans at the Emirates who commended hm for being outstanding in the game and prayed that he remained fit all season.



Partey came out of the game unscathed and is likely to feature for Arsenal in their game against Southampton on Sunday, October 23, 2022.



Watch his highlights below



