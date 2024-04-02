Watch highlights of Thomas Partey’s cameo against Manchester City

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, reminded Arsenal fans of the crucial role he could play in their title run-in with an impressive cameo against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31, 2024.



The 30-year-old midfielder enjoyed twenty-four minutes of action in the goalless drawn game at Etihad.



Partey, whose 2023/2024 season has been blighted by injuries, gave indication of a return to full fitness with some great moves he made in the midfield.



The standout moment for Partey in the game was when he took out about four Manchester City players with a pass that led to Arsenal’s best chance of the game.



Partey, who received a pass from Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, dummied Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, before beating the City press of three players with a pass to Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard.



Odegaard then unleashed Belgian winger, Leandro Trossard, whose decision to go for personal glory instead of threading a pass to the unmarked Martinelli, blocked Arsenal’s chance for a late winner against their title rivals.



Aside that pass, Partey, who had looked rusty in previous games since his return, showed his sharpness with some decent passes and interceptions.



His calming presence gave Arsenal some control in a game where they mostly had their backs against the wall.



His return to full fitness is good news for Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, who would be banking on the Ghanaian during Arsenal’s packed April fixtures of eight games.



Watch the highlights below



