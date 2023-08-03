Watch highlights of Thomas Partey and Declan Rice's midfield combination against Monaco

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Arsenal fans were given a sneak peek into the future of their midfield when Ghana’s Thomas Partey and England’s Declan Rice played together for the first time in the Gunners’ Emirates Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.



Arsenal fans who had been calling for a start of the two midfielders had their wishes granted when the two midfielders were named on the teamsheet for the game that ended 1-1 in regulation.



While Partey was positioned at the base of the midfield to execute his lone six duties, Declan Rice played in a slightly advanced position, on the left of Thomas Partey. His position could be classified as left central midfield (LCM).



In their first start ever, the two midfielders performed creditably well with Partey outshining the $105million signing from West Ham who is still adapting to the role Mikel Arteta wants him to play.



Partey was as usual smooth and silky in possession and destructive in defense, He bossed the game for the Gunners who dominated the midfield quite well and should have scored more than a goal.



Declan Rice on the hand paraded the left-hand side quite well and created some good opportunities in the game.



Defensively, he was outstanding too as he mopped quite well alongside Partey who brought calmness and panache to the game.



The game which is the final of the Emirates Cup ended 1-1 with Arsenal winning 5-4 on penalties.



The two midfielders are likely to start for the Gunners when they take on Manchester City in Community Shield on Sunday, August 6, 2023.







