Watch highlights of Tamale City's 4-1 win over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City pulled off an impressive 4-1 win against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday in Week 28 of the Ghana Premier League.



The debutants took full advantage of their home ground at the Aliu Mahama Stadium to record a comprehensive victory over David Ocloo’s side.



The match saw Tamale City take control early on, with Sampson Eduku scoring after 17 minutes to put his team ahead.



Eduku, who has been in top form this season, then found the back of the net again in the 35th minute to extend Tamale City's lead to 2-0 going into half-time.



After the break, Tamale City continued to press forward and were rewarded with a third goal from Mohammed Yahaya.



Hearts of Oak managed to pull one back through Victor Aidoo, but it was too little too late as Isaac Mensah scored Tamale City's fourth goal in injury time to secure the win.



The victory moves Tamale City up to 13th position on the league standings with 35 points, while Hearts of Oak drops to the 6th spot with 42 points after 28 matches.



