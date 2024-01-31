You are here: HomeSports2024 01 31Article 1914175

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch highlights of South Africa's shocking win over Morocco in 2023 AFCON

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

South Africa vs Morocco play videoSouth Africa vs Morocco

South Africa eliminated the tournament favourite, Morocco in the round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa kicked out the World Cup semi-finalist, beating them 2-0 at the Stade de San Pedro on January 30, 2024.

The game was an exciting end-to-end tie, where South Africa came up top. The first half ended goalless.

Evidence Makgopa gave South Africa the lead 57th minute with a sweet finish before Teboho Mokoena doubled the lead with a sumptuous freekick inside stoppage.

Bafana Bafana to the memorable win and advance to the quarter-final.

Morocco's chase for an AFCON title continues as their elimination means they have failed to end their 48-year jinx.

They will hope to end the drought on their soil when they host the competition in 2025

Watch the highlights below



EE/EK

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment