Watch highlights of Senegal's 4-2 win over Brazil

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reigning African champions Senegal trash South American giants Brazil 4-2 in a friendly on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.



Sadio Mane hit a brace, Habibou Diallo added another, and Marquinhos own goal as Lucas Paquesta and Marquinhos got the consolation goals for the five times World Champions.



Paueta put Brazil ahead after 11 minutes with a wonderful header. Senegal equalised just before halftime thanks to Diallo's fantastic strike from inside the box.



In the early minutes of the second half, an own goal by Marquinhos and Mane's brilliant curler put the West African side in a comfortable lead.



Marquinhos redeemed himself to reduce the deficit after scoring from a rebound. Mane put the game to bed from the spot in additional time.



Watch the highlights below:









EE/FNOQ