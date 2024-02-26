Watch highlights of Sammy Adjei’s performance against Nigeria that earned him the nickname ‘Bamako’

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Sammy Adjei's remarkable performance against Nigeria in the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali has been trending on social media, with some Ghanaians stunned by the saves the legendary goalie made in the game.



In a video shared by AfricaFootballClassics on X (Formerly Twitter), Sammy Adjei made about eight outstanding saves to keep Ghana in the match.



Some Ghanaians have rated the performance as the best by a Ghanaian goalkeeper in the 21st century.



Despite his phenomenal performance, Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 defeat thanks to an 80th-minute goal by Nigeria.



The Black Stars progressed to the tournament's knockout stage after finishing second in a group that had South Africa, Morocco, and Burkina Faso. South Africa emerged as group winners.



Ghana's journey in the tournament ended in the quarter-finals after losing to Nigeria.



Following the near-perfect performance in that game, Sammy Adjei earned the nickname 'Bamako'. Bamako, the Malian capital, was the venue for the game.



Watch the highlights below







EE/EK