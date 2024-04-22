Watch highlights of Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Barcelona in El Classico

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: goal.com

Jude Bellingham scored his second injury-time winner against Barcelona this season to secure Real Madrid another thrilling El Clasico win.



Just when it looked like this Clasico would end honours even, following goals from Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez for Barca and a Vinicius Junior penalty and a Lucas Vazquez effort for the hosts, England star Bellingham broke Blaugrana hearts with a 91st-minute winner at Santiago Bernabeu.



Nearly six months on from his 92nd-minute winner against Xavi's side in October, the ex-Birmingham City man repeated the trick; this time in front of his adoring home fans.



For the winner, Madrid ace Joselu collected the ball on the right wing and his drilled cross evaded everyone, bar team-mate Bellingham, who was on hand to guide a finish past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen on Sunday night.



Bellingham signed for Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £88 million ($108.9m) and since then he has proven to be an excellent acquisition, scoring 21 goals and bagging 10 assists.



Now, with six games to go, Los Blancos have an 11-point lead ahead of their great rivals thanks to Bellingham's heroics.



Carlo Ancelotti's side have a chance to take another step closer to the league title when they take on Real Sociedad on Friday night, before locking horns with Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals the following Tuesday.



