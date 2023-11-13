Watch highlights of Raphael Dwamena's 24 goals scored in 2023

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena was having a sensational time before his unfortunate passing on Saturday, November 11, 2023.



Dwemena had scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 games in 2023 before his devastating passing.



The Ghanaian striker died after suffering a heart seizure and fainting on the pitch in the 23rd minute during Egnatia Rrogozhine's game against Partizani Tirana.



He was enjoying his best season in football since 2017/2018 when he scored 21 goals in 51 games for FC Zurich.



He joined Egnatia in January 2023 on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal. He scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 24 games in his first six months at the club.



His performance in the 2022/2023 campaign earned him a contract extension of two years.



In the 2023/2024 season, Raphael Dwamena started from where he left off, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 12 games.



Watch all 24 goals Raphael Dwamena scored in 2023 via the video below:









