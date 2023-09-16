Watch highlights of RTU’s 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Real Tamale United got off to a promising start in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, clinching a 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday night.



In the 93rd minute, Afriyie Owusu's strike secured the win for the Pride of the North, who had fiercely contested the opener throughout the evening.



This triumph marked RTU's fourth consecutive victory against the Rainbow Club in the Ghanaian Premiership.



Abdul Mumin Abdulai fielded a revamped lineup against the Phobians, with Mohammed Hardi, Baba Kushibo, Hafiz Adams, Iddrisu Gadafi, and Mohammed Alhassan Manykuyeli being the only returning players from the previous season.



Midfielder Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen made a competitive return after over a year on the sidelines, substituting for Glid Jeordon Otanga.



While both teams had their share of possession in the first half, it was RTU that seemed poised to score the opener. Playing on their home turf with fervent fan support, a victory was imperative, but Hearts were equally determined to launch their 2023/24 campaign with a win.



Although the Phobians put up a strong performance in the second half, they succumbed to a late goal from Afriyie Owusu.



