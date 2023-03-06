Watch highlights of Partey's goal-scoring performance against Bournemouth

Sports News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Thomas Partey scored his third goal of the 2022/2023 Premier League season as Arsenal recorded a dramatic 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



The Ghanaian midfielder scored the goal that spurred Arsenal's comeback with a close-range finish of a header from Emile Smith Rowe.



His goal turned out to be the start of an incredible comeback for Arsenal as Ben White and Reiss Nelson scored to steal victory for Arsenal who were 2-0 down by the 60th minute.



The goal was the climax of another solid performance who once again showed why he has the absolute trust of coach Mikel Arteta.



Partey was involved in Arsenal’s second goal, dribbling two Bournemouth players before passing to Reiss Nelson who located the unmarked Ben White to scored his first-ever Arsenal goal.



With the 29-year-old in the side, Arsenal looked composed and manage to keep the gap between them and Manchester City to five points.



He was the highest-rated Arsenal player on the day with an 8.5 rating. His performance also earned him a place in the BBC Team of the Week.



Speaking after the match, Partey explained that the victory will improve the belief in the team and push them to secure the league title.



“I think this will raise the spirit of the team and of the fans to keep on supporting. This is the football that we all want to play,” he said.



With 26 games played so far in the Premier League, Partey’s Arsenal sit top with 63 points, five more than second-place Manchester City.



