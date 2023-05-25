Watch highlights of Opoku Afriyie's brace that won Ghana the 1978 AFCON

Sports News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Opoku Afriyie, also known as 'Bayie' (the wizard), guided the Black Stars to a 2-0 victory over Uganda in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations final on March 16, 1978.



The former Asante Kotoko player hit a brace to help Ghana win the trophy for the third time, sending home fans at the Accra Sports Stadium into a frenzy.



Bayie put Ghana ahead inside the 38th minute with an incredible lobbed shot to beat Ugandan goalkeeper, Paul Ssali, who was off his line.



He then doubled the lead in the 64th minute when he latched onto a long pass from the back and cushioned it with his head before slotting the ball into the near post.



The double in the final took his tally to three goals in the tournament, making him the top scorer.



Despite winning the golden boot, he could not appear in the team of the tournament.



Ghana won four of their five matches at the competition, drawing one, which came in the group stage against Nigeria.



Kotoko legend, Abdul Razak, was named player of the tournament.



Below is the lineup for the final



Joe Carr, P.S.K. Paha, Awuley Quaye (c), James Kuuku Dadzie, Isaac Acquaye; John Nketia Yawson; Mohammed Polo, Addae Kyenkyehene, Karim Abdul Razak; Opoku Afriyie, Anas Seidu.



