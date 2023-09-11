Watch highlights of Nigeria's 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

The Super Eagles of Nigeria thumped Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



Victor Osimhen delivered a stunning performance, netting a remarkable hat-trick in a match that saw the Super Eagles dominate from the very beginning.



The Napoli striker and Italy-based Ademola Lookman set the tone for Nigeria with first-half goals, establishing a comfortable lead.



In the second half, the Super Eagles continued their exceptional performance, with Osimhen adding two more goals to his tally.



Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze also contributed to the scoresheet.



The Super Eagles secured the top spot in Group A with a remarkable 15 points and an astonishing 22 goals scored throughout the campaign.



Osimhen emerged as the leading goal scorer in the AFCON qualifiers after netting an impressive 10 goals.



