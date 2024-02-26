Watch highlights of Messi's performance in LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami match

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Lionel Messi proved to be the hero for Inter Miami once again, netting an equalizer in stoppage-time for the Herons in a draw vs the LA Galaxy.



It was the Los Angeles Galaxy show all evening, but then there's Lionel Messi. You can never, ever count him out. He is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for a reason, and just when nobody expected it, he showed why in clutch fashion.



The Argentine equalized the match in stoppage time off a brilliant assist from longtime friend and former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba. Their brilliant chemistry was displayed to save the Herons a point after a 90-minute showing where they were outclassed in every sense.



The Galaxy could have opened the scoring early in the match when they were handed a penalty kick after a Sergio Busquets foul on Joseph Paintsil. However, USMNT shot-stopper Drake Callender denied Riqui Puig from the spot. Their dominant performance finally saw them rewarded with a goal in the 75th minute from Dejan Jovelic, but it all came crashing down with minutes to spare.



The Galaxy controlled the entire contest, from defence to midfield into the final third across the pitch, but in one moment - and that's all Inter Miami needed - things changed.



Inter Miami's ex-Barcelona quartet of Busquets, Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, played with LA Galaxy's Puig at the Catalan club in 2018. An unlikely reunion of sorts!



