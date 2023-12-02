Watch highlights of Medeama's 2-1 win over CR Belouizdad

Sports News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama Sporting Club notched a 2-1 win against CR Belouizdad in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League group stage at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, their first ever in the competition.



This fixture marked Medeama SC's redemption quest following their opening day loss against Al Ahly in Cairo last Saturday.



The match unfolded with intense drama as CR Belouizdad seized the lead in the 39th minute through a penalty kick expertly converted by Abdelraouf Benguit, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage.



Undeterred, Medeama SC orchestrated a comeback just before the halftime whistle. A strategic push from the home team culminated in a goal, courtesy of former WAFA SC sharpshooter Daniel Lomotey, leveling the score at 1-1.



The second half witnessed a tactical tug-of-war, with both sides vying for a game-changing goal.



In a cliffhanger finale, Medeama SC managed to tip the scales in their favor. Mamudu Kamaradin delivered a clutch performance, scoring a decisive goal in the 94th minute and securing a thrilling 2-1 triumph for the Ghanaian side.



With this victory, Medeama SC now have three crucial points in the Group D, enhancing their prospects for advancement in the tournament.



