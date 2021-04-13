Watch highlights of Medeama's 2-0 win over Dreams FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Medeama's 2-0 win over Dreams FC on match day-19 of the Ghana Premier League fixture at the Akoon park in Tarkwa.



Ivorian-born striker Ahmed Toure bagged a brace for the home side to move up to 5th on the league table.



First, he connected beautifully from a Justice Blay assist to open the scoring in the 15th minute before adding the second on 64 minutes after squeezing in Zakaria Mumuni's cheeky free-kick.



The veteran striker will miss the crunch tie against the Royals at the Akoon Park in the next fixture.



Watch the highlights below:



